Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Latest season 5 scoop







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we come bearing some more news on that question and a little bit more.

For now, let’s just go ahead and give out some of the bad news — there is no installment tonight. NBC is airing repeats instead for all of the One Chicago series, but you will have a chance to see Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, and the rest of the cast back come March 18. There is a new episode following the landmark 100th episode of Chicago Med, and we also know that there is another installment airing a week later, as well. In general, there’s a lot of great stuff worth looking forward to, and we’re excited to see how a lot of that plays out!

So, while you do wait for some of these episodes to air, why not check out some more news on what lies ahead? Check out the upcoming synopses for these two episodes.

Season 8 episode 17, “Protect a Child” – 03/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Things get personal for Casey and Gallo in the aftermath of a suburban house fire involving a mother and her young son. Herrmann campaigns for more respect. Kidd has an idea for giving back to her community. TV-14

Season 8 episode 18, “I’ll Cover You” – 03/25/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Lt. Severide teams up with Seager and the OFI when a motel structure fire turns suspicious. Firehouse 51 members become amateur sleuths following a Reddit post involving one of their own. Brett continues to get invested in her birth mother, Julie. TV-14

Clearly, there is a lot of exciting stuff over the weeks ahead, and some of this involves getting to look back on some storylines from earlier this season! Just in case you thought that everything with OFI was done … here they are, finding their way to rear their head within this story yet again. Let’s hope that these installments deliver, and then also set the stage rather nicely for a BIG season 8 finale that sets the stage for more great stuff in the future.

