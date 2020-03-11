





Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more news on that … but then also what’s next.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no new installment coming up on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with just a small, natural break in the action … it’s not one that we necessarily like, but it is one that we definitely do understand. It’s just a nature of the TV beast at this point, especially when it comes to a major network like NBC.

Herein lies some of the good news: We know already that there are VERY big stories coming, especially with the 100th episode coming next week. That is going to be the culmination of a lot of different stuff — it’s going to be heartfelt, dramatic, and hopefully dramatic at the same time.

So while you wait for that episode to air, why not check out some of the more news that we have about both it and the future?

“The Ghosts of the Past” (100th episode, March 18) – “03/18/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Marking the series milestone 100th episode, Dr. Manning and Dr. Charles assist in a complicated case helping a 4-year old who they quickly learn is no stranger to the ED. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi tend to a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound to the abdomen. Relationships are put to the test as secrets are revealed. TV-14”

“In the Name of Love” (March 25) – “03/25/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and Goodwin fear Dr. Halstead is repeating his past mistakes when a patient with early-onset Alzheimer’s is brought into the E.D. Maggie and Ben become concerned when one of Ben’s students is admitted. Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel treat a terminally ill patient and disagree over the best course of action. TV-14”

These episodes are going to be much of what you love about Chicago Med — strong, character-focused arcs that celebrate both the heroism of some of these characters and then also their flaws.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med moving forward?

