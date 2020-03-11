This Is Us season 4 finale spoilers: Baby Jack’s first birthday







The This Is Us season 4 finale is set to air on NBC come Tuesday, March 24, and early signs suggest it will be about a birthday. Yet, it’s not the birthday that you would think. We’ve already seen flash-forwards to Kevin and Kate having a celebration separate from Randall, as the relationship between the two brothers is about to be fractured completely.

Instead, the upcoming finale is going to based a little bit more about Baby Jack’s birthday — at least per the official synopsis that you can see below:

03/24/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons gather to celebrate Baby Jack’s first birthday. TV-14

As fascinating as this synopsis may be, there is one other thing that is very much catching our eye right now: The title of “Strangers: Part 2.” This is a tie-in to the show’s premiere earlier this year, one that ended up introducing us to an older version of Baby Jack in addition to Malik and then also Cassidy, Jennifer Morrison’s character who ended up growing close to Kevin.

When you think about this title further, there is a case to be made that Morrison could return alongside some of the other actors from earlier this season. Or, there is also the possibility that we could end up seeing some other new characters pop up, ones that could prove important for season 5 and beyond. Remember that there are two more seasons still to come for This Is Us at least, and the writers do have the luxury of knowing a lot of that in advance.

