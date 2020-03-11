The Bachelorette premiere date hopes for Clare Crawley’s season







Going into tonight’s big finale for The Bachelor, we knew already that Clare Crawley was going to be the star of The Bachelorette.

Yet, there were still some other questions worth asking … including when we were going to see the new show premiere on ABC. The Bachelorette has a tendency to start up in May, and we have a good feeling that the same thing is going to happen all over again. Even though the new Listen to Your Heart spin-off show is happening on ABC this spring, we’re going to be seeing this show come on around the same time as usual. It’s a part of a lineup this summer that will eventually include Bachelor in Paradise alongside the new program Bachelor Summer Games. It’s going to be a VERY busy next few months if you consider yourself to be a part of Bachelor Nation!

In the end, Clare’s season should prove very much entertaining. You’ve got a woman who knows what she wants, is enthusiasm, and should bring a change of pace to the franchise.

