FBI season 2 episode 18 return date hopes on CBS







Are you curious to see the FBI season 2 episode 18 return date on CBS, or a little bit of what we know? Consider this article to be your source of info … or at least the earliest of info.

For the time being, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode airing next week on CBS. Much like NCIS before it, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a little while to see the show. The scheduling carousel continues for a show where waiting is a necessity. This is just a CBS staple; time and time again, we’re going to be seeing various hiatuses and breaks within the action.

What we can say about this episode at the moment is this — the next new episode is reportedly entitled “American Dreams.” That’s a sentiment that is true to a lot of people out there. It’s a representation of the ideal that so many grow up with — you start from nothing and work in order to ensure that you can have everything. It’s a struggle and sometimes there are issues that come up. Perhaps this episode will be an exploration of some of these issues, or a chance for the FBI team to get justice for someone whose dream has been taken away from them.

Beyond this episode, we know that we’re going to be in the midst of the home stretch of the season. What that is representative of is quite simple: An escalation of crises and more pivotal moments for Maggie, OA, and the rest of these characters. More details on episode 18 are going to be coming within the next week or two, so keep your eyes peeled for some of that good stuff along the way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI season 2 episode 18?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you’re interested in some further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







