Empire season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Will Cookie come clean?







Secrets — we know them to be a very-big deal within the world of Empire. Almost everyone has had something to hide at one point or another, and coming up on season 6 episode 13 next week, some of them could be coming to a head.

Through “Come Undone,” there is a reasonably good chance that this very thing could transpire for Taraji P. Henson’s character of Cookie Lyon. What’s going on there? It has a lot to do with what happened in her past and the secret she’s long buried about her sister. It’s only recently come up, which mostly means to us that this character has so many other traumatic things going on in her life that she’s been able to mask this one remarkably well. Yet, we’re getting closer to a point where this, more than likely, will not be altogether possibly anymore. We’re going to see some of this stuff come to a head and the best thing that we can do is be prepared for it.

Interested in getting some further information on what’s coming? Then we suggest checking out the Empire season 6 episode 13 synopsis:

Cookie continues to keep her secret from her sisters, but Lucious feels she needs to come clean in order to move forward. When Treasure is unable to perform at the upcoming showcase, Becky suggests that Yana take the spot, but Lucious feels she’s not ready. Meanwhile, Giselle struggles with keeping her family secret from Julian, Maya sets her sights on her own recording deal and Andre’s actions put Quincy in a very bad situation in the all-new “Come Undone” episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, March 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-613) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The idea of Andre putting anyone in too bad a spot can’t be seen as a shocking situation … mostly because of Kingsley. The longer that guy lives within Andre’s head, the harder it is for him to find anything resembling peace in the end.

