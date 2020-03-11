Ink Master season 13 episode 10: Who left during double elimination?







Tonight’s Ink Master season 13 episode proved to be a bloodbath. That much was clear from the moment that Dave Navarro announced that there would be two artists eliminated at the end of the episode.

This was a tough challenge with some high stakes, given that for the first time all season, the teams didn’t matter — one player had to face off against someone else in an individual style, with the five losing artists competing again in a face-off. There were some intense battles here, but also some with disappointing conclusions. The producers built up Jerrel’s efforts to take down Bob like it was going to be two gladiators in a coliseum … only for it to end instead with Jerrel’s canvas walking out mid-session and effectively screwing him over here. Luckily, he was able to make it through in the second showdown and it didn’t lead to his demise.

The moment that we realized that three of the returning artists in Frank Ready, Jimmy Snaz, and Jason Elliott were all competing in the latter challenge, the more obvious that it was that one of them would be heading out the door … at least. This time around, it was Jason — and for the second time this season, no less. He was saved by Dave Navarro earlier, but there was no sparing him now. This time around, it really felt like Jason was in constant conflict between the work he wanted to do and what the judges wanted from him. It’s weird in that he would probably know this better than anyone as a returning artist, but he still didn’t want to adhere to a particular form. He tried to, and when he did, he never quite felt like himself. With Jason’s exit, all of Team South goes the way of the dodo.

Meanwhile, we also lost a member of Team West with Rual Ugarte heading out the door. His tattoo tonight just wasn’t on the level of some of his competitors and with him being in danger before, we’re not too shocked by the end result. Frank suffered a close scare here, though, and it will prove interesting to see how he bounces back from here.

(Also, it feels kind of like Jerrel and Angel Rose are the two favorites to win this season — can anyone else match up to them? Time will tell.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ink Master right away!

What do you think about Ink Master season 13 episode 10?

Do you think the right person was eliminated in the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around here for some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







