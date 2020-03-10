The Resident season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Devon & Nic’s discovery







Next week on The Resident season 3 episode 18, there is an important question worth wondering … and it pertains big-time to Barrett Cain. For most of the season, we’ve seen this character placed into the role of Big Bad. He’s shrewd, manipulative, and he is also doing his best in order to work his way to the top. One of the ways that he has been able to do that is by getting chummy with Red Rock — he’s followed the money. It’s gotten him where he is, but he hasn’t thought with the best interests of his patients in mind.

So are some characters getting set to take him down? Maybe so, and those characters could be none other than Devon and Nic. They’re going to examine this situation and, as a result of that, you’re going to see these two characters be a little proactive to take Cain down when they discover something.

Want some more news on what lies ahead? Then check out the official synopsis for The Resident season 3 episode 18 synopsis:

Conrad finds himself caught between his duties as a doctor and his loyalty to Kit, when he discovers that her son-in-law may be suffering from a serious disease. While moonlighting at a long-term care facility, Devon and Nic make a shocking discovery about a former patient who fell victim to Cain’s manipulative practices. Meanwhile, after jumping into a new opportunity as a TV doctor, Bell is left without any surgeries and The Raptor brings him in to help on an important case in the all-new “So Long, Dawn Long” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-318) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Do we think that this episode will mark the end of the road for Barrett Cain for good? Probably not, mostly due to the fact that there are still a lot of episodes still to come. Nonetheless, this is an episode that could set a foundation for everything coming up down the road.

