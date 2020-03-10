The Bachelor finale spoilers: How does Madison Prewett return?







Entering tonight’s The Bachelor finale, one of the questions a lot of people are wondering revolve around Madison Prewett — and for good reason.

When Madi left the show last night, all signs on the surface made it seem like she was done. She was recognizing that her lifestyle and beliefs were too different than Peter Weber’s and, because of that, they wouldn’t mesh in the outside world. She stood up for herself and recognized that leaving may very well be the best thing for her.

Yet, at the same time, Chris Harrison noted that Madison’s journey wasn’t quite over on the show last night … and that’s something that could definitely play into the end of this season. Thanks to a new clip over on Good Morning America, we know that at some point following the end of filming, Chris and Madison meet up and she tells him that she’s had a really hard time since making the decision to leave. It seems like she still has feelings for Peter, but once he asks her if she still loves him, the feed cuts off. The torture!

Is it possible that Peter picks Hannah Ann, they break up, and he eventually finds himself back with Madison? We have to assume so, given that we’ve long felt like Madison was who he would want to be with in the end. It’s going to be easy to compare this to an Arie situation but, in the end, it is a little different. Madison didn’t stay around for a final rose ceremony, so Peter didn’t have a chance to pick her even if he wanted to. He couldn’t force her to stay — she may have needed the time to realize her feelings.

Even though Madison left, we still feel like it’s likely that she and Peter end up together … but we’ll see more of what happens there.

