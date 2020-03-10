The Flash season 6 episode 14 sneak peek: Cisco comes home







We’re leading up to The Flash season 6 episode 14 tonight on The CW, and big reunions seem to be at the center of just about everything.

Take, for example, what we’ve got in the sneak peek below. It features Cisco front and center, who is thrilled to be back in Central City after going on his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. We know that it’s a completely different world now following what happened to the multiverse, so it does make some sense to learn more about it and prepare for whatever is out there.

Of course, the irony is that Cisco stumbles into a Welcome Home party after his time away, only to realize later that it’s actually one for Wally West. (Cisco needs to figure it out in his brain here — if he was arriving back early, then nobody would know to prepare for some sort of party for him!)

Throughout this episode, there are a lot of different things we’re hoping to learn — take, for example, a status update of sorts on the Speed Force. Wally’s going to be bringing some pertinent information on it to the team, and that is something that will allow him and Barry to figure out what it means for speedsters moving forward. We also hope that eventually, someone is going to detect that it’s not the real Iris that they are dealing with — the Mirror Universe storyline has certainly gone on already for a little bit longer than we ever expected coming into the hour.

Sure, there may be some pretty serious stuff that eventually unfolds within this episode — with that in mind, we find it better to focus on the fun now! We’ll see what other reveals come to pass when this installment actually airs.

