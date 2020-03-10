Outlander notes: Season 5 episode 4 ratings, Sam Heughan video







Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Outlander notes and at the center of this one is plenty of conversation. What’s the main subject of it? Think along the lines of show ratings, plus a little something extra courtesy of Sam Heughan.

Let’s begin with the numbers, as this past weekend’s episode ended up generating 762,000 live viewers. This is the lowest viewer total of the season, and we’ve basically seen small live viewership declines week to week through most of the season. These are just television viewers, though, so it doesn’t account for anyone watching on the app, On Demand, or via their DVR. Even still, the one thing that we worry about with this season is that there is no easy-to-promote moment that you can build most of the season around. Think about it this way — in season 3 you had the Print Shop, whereas in season 4 you had Jamie and Brianna meeting for the first time. You don’t have either one of these happening this season so what we’re looking at is a season that has to sustain itself more so than use a singular event to boost its numbers.

Still, the show’s overall performance is such that there is no immediate reason for concern. We’ve got a season 6, and we’d like to hope that there is a season 7. The only reason for some concern is that television shows get considerably more expensive as time goes on, which is one of the reasons why a lot of series do tend to end around season 6 or 7.

Meanwhile, in the world of Sam Heughan… How about a new interview with him discussing Bloodshot? If you look below you can see a chat with ET Canada that features Sam and then also the movie’s star in Vin Diesel. The movie is hitting theaters this Friday, and we’re curious to see how it ends up faring. We know that it is currently facing some challenges with COVID-19 shifting some people away from public gatherings for the time being.

