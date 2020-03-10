The Bachelor finale: Did Madison Prewett leave Peter Weber?







Moving into The Bachelor finale tomorrow night, are Madison Prewett’s days numbered on the show? Is she going to be leaving Peter Weber for good? That’s something that we’re going to do our best to break down within this article … but let’s note, for starters, just how complicated this situation is.

For some more The Bachelor video coverage, be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist for more.

For Madison, we do think that she loves Peter — we don’t think even for a second that this is something under debate. The question mark here is whether or not the two are compatible and made for each other. It’s something that clearly, she struggled with ever since the fantasy suites … and it was made apparent during the whole overnight date debacle. She was the one who seemed to make it clear to him that this was not going to work.

Seeing the relationship between the two end in Australia was shocking for SO many different reasons, with one of the biggest ones being that it happened before Peter could even have his final date with Hannah Ann. At that point, it would’ve been easy to just go ahead and assume that Hannah Ann got the final rose by default … but we know this show. We know how complicated it can be a lot of the time.

We’ll see where the rest of the season goes, but remember this — if this was really the end of the show, there wouldn’t be a need for a second night of this crazy two-night event. Clearly, there’s some other nonsense that is coming right around the corner.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor, including further scoop on the finale

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







