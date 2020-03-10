Chicago Fire season 8 episode 18 spoilers: The OFI returns







Want to know what lies ahead on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 18? Be prepared for a lot of action, but also the return of the OFI! We knew that there was going to be a return of this organization in due time, and the same here goes for Seager … who we all know is clearly into Kelly. There’s no guarantee that she’s going to be that way forever, but it’s clear that this is a pretty essential foundation to everything that we’ve seen on the season so far.

Rest assured, though, that the return of Seager isn’t going to be just about her inviting Kelly to a party — there is a major case that she and Severide are going to be taking on during this story! We’re excited to see how all of this breaks down, and also what happens when some Firehouse 51 members become a little bit of detectives in their own right. (We don’t think that we’re going to be comparing them to the members of Intelligence, but still.)

For some other news, be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 18 synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

03/25/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Lt. Severide teams up with Seager and the OFI when a motel structure fire turns suspicious. Firehouse 51 members become amateur sleuths following a Reddit post involving one of their own. Brett continues to get invested in her birth mother, Julie.

The story about Brett and her birth mother is one of the most exciting of the season, since it is so personal and different from just about every other one she’s had as of late. This is going to be potentially a devastating story, but it’s too early at the moment to tell how it’s going to end. Let’s just hope for some surprises, some fireworks, and a few other things that cause us to raise an eyebrow here and there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire, including more insight on what is coming up in the next episode!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 8 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







