All Rise episode 18 spoilers: ‘The Tale of Three Arriagnments’







All Rise episode 18 is the next new installment airing in a single week’s time, and within this one, Lola’s going to find herself punished. How so? By being handed off to a different part of court.

One of the things that we have appreciated for some time about this show is how there is this active effort to show you as many different facets of the legal process as possible. This episode focuses on arraignment court, which is where a lot of early processing can happen for some trials. Given that this is punishment for some of Lola’s recent actions, all signs point to this being not something that she or anyone else in her position still want. Still, we’re rather excited to see this — plus some other interesting stuff involving Mark, as well.

Want a few more details now? Then remember to check out the full All Rise episode 18 synopsis with more news as to what’s next:

“The Tale of Three Arraignments” – Lola and Mark find themselves in trouble for pushing their bosses too hard in their pursuit of justice and fair play. As punishment, Lola is assigned to arraignment court for the week, while Mark is bumped down to the Charge Evaluation Unit. Also, their best friend from law school, powerhouse attorney Rachel Audubon (Ryan Michelle Bathe), is there to witness it all, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Here’s the one bit of bad news about this episode in advance — it’s the last one before another week off the air. We’re just getting the show back and yet, CBS will be veering it off the air again in a week. This is just the way that this network does business, for better or for worse. In this case, they’re trying to save some installments until a little bit later in the spring.

