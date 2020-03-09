The New Pope season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO?







Is The New Pope renewed for season 2 over at HBO, or is there a chance that the series could be canceled? Consider this article your source for some of the earliest of updates on that very subject.

Let’s kick things off, though, with this reminder about the rather-bizarre situation surrounding the show — technically, you could view The New Pope as a second season of The Young Pope. This is all very-much confusing thanks in part to HBO opting to give the show a new title — and it could be even crazier if another season emerges with a totally-new title attached to it, as well.

Just like the show’s various titles could be confusing, the same could be said for trying to analyze some of the ratings in-depth. Because this is a show that has a lot of international connections, it’s difficult to know just how much the ratings at HBO even matter. To date, The New Pope is bringing in on average just over 220,000 live viewers a week … but the truth here is that these numbers are just a small piece of the overall puzzle. On the surface, they are probably not good enough for the show to get any more episodes. That’s why the full picture has to be considered. HBO didn’t have huge expectations for this show, airing it on Monday night and at a time when there is a substantial amount of competition out there. (It should be noted that the numbers for The New Pope are down pretty substantially from its predecessor.)

We don’t think that there is going to be too much pressure, one way or another, in determining the future for this series. More than likely, it is simply going to be a matter of the writers/producers figuring out if they want more of the story … and then also collaborations with the network in order to make it happen. We’re sure that there will be some further discussions on this in due time.

Do you want to see The New Pope renewed for another season over at HBO?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other updates pertaining to the show. (Photo: HBO.)

