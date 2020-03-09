Black Lightning season 4 premiere date hopes for Cress Williams, cast







Are you eager to learn the Black Lightning season 4 premiere date over at The CW, or at least get a better sense of it? Rest assured, you are one of many who is feeling this way at the moment!

Unfortunately, you may be waiting for a little while longer in order to get an official premiere date, but there is some news that we can hand down at the moment. For starters, there will be a season 4 of the Cress Williams superhero show, as it was confirmed a little bit earlier this year. The CW went through early renewals in part out of confidence over their brand, but also noting that there is a chance of a writers’ strike and because of that, a need to make sure their programming was locked in for a little while.

As of right now, we imagine that Black Lightning season 4 is going to be fairly similar to season 3 in an array of different ways. Let’s start, for example, with the fact that it will probably have around as many episodes. We foresee The CW moving more and more in the direction of doing shorter seasons, mostly because this allows them to produce more shows with probably fewer weeks of repeats. It also makes it so that there is less filler with the majority of the content out there.

For the time being, our feeling is that new episodes of this show will premiere when you get around to this fall — though that won’t be confirmed until the network’s upfront presentation when we get around to May. There is a chance that Black Lightning is pushed back to midseason, so we don’t want to draw any big assumptions one way or another. There are a lot of question marks still with their schedule, especially when it comes to their already-confirmed Superman & Lois show and then also Green Arrow and the Canaries, which is still facing an uncertain future after being aired as a backdoor pilot during the final season of Arrow.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Black Lightning

What do you want to see when it comes to Black Lightning season 4 at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some more information regarding the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







