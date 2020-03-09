The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 spoilers: A Glen – Reddington mishap







The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 carries with it the title of “Newton Purcell,” and also maybe the biggest Glen story to date. We’ll admitthat he is one of our favorite members of Team Reddington, mostly because he’s so off-the-wall and over-the-top most of the team. He also has a tendency to get in his own way.

What are some of Glen’s problems? Think in terms of what happened with his “testimony” back in season 6, or earlier this season when he tried to push off helping Reddington immediately so that he could continue his menial tasks. We also like that he is one of the Reddington’s craziest operatives, and yet he works at one of the most boring places imaginable in the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Well, at this point Reddington may be at his limit with Reddington. For some more information, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 synopsis:

03/27/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap.

The one other question we’re left to wonder at the moment is this: What in the world is going on when it comes to Liz’s side investigation? It’s possible that it is connected in some way to Katarina Rostova, who is very much out there but also remains in hiding following her move to fake her own death. She’s trying to do her best in order to continue her own investigations from a distance.

What excites you the most about The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 at the moment?

