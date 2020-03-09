9-1-1: Lone Star season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest







Will there be a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 over at Fox? Within this article, we’re going to break down the renewal status of the show … and also look ahead.

The first thing to note here is that technically, there is no guarantee that the Rob Lowe series is going to be coming back for more. Yet, we do think that we are some pretty significant reasons to be hopeful.

Let’s start things off here with the ratings for the first season. This is a show that is averaging a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and that is including just live numbers alone. Throw in DVR ratings and streams, and the performance of the show is probably significantly better. The lowest rating that the series received all season long was a 0.9 rating, and that suggests that it’s almost a no-brainer for Fox to bring it back. There is also a possibility of some crossovers between this show and the flagship, though we don’t think that there is going to be a ton of them coming on a near-regular basis. It’s just hard to picture there being too many disasters that will bring characters from Los Angeles and Austin together … though we’re sure the writers will find ways for it to happen and they want it to.

We’re sure that Fox will have the renewal situation for 9-1-1: Lone Star and others by the time we get around to May. That is when the networks will be diving headfirst into sweeps, and also when fall schedules are announced. We don’t expect the spin-off back until midseason, but it will be nice to have an update in advance. (There probably is a case to be made to air both this and 9-1-1 proper on the same night, similar to what NBC is doing with the Chicago shows … but there is hardly anything to confirm at the moment.)

