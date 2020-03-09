The Good Doctor season 3 episode 19 return date: The finale begins…







If you’re interested in learning The Good Doctor season 3 episode 19 return date, or some more details on what’s ahead, keep on reading…

The bad news is that there is no new episode of the ABC drama series airing next week. After the events of “Heartbreak,” you’re going to have to wait for a while. It’s a blessing already, though, to have 20 episodes this season — two more than we’ve ever seen for the series to date. It’s worth having to mark March 23 on your calendar.

So what makes “Hurt” memorable? It’s directly linked to the finale, and there is also going to be an enormous crisis at the center of the story — an earthquake. It’s the sort that could put all of the characters in danger and put these doctors into a high-pressure situation they haven’t seen in a while. The closest comparison we can think of is what happened with the quarantine situation in season 2.

Emotionally, we’re sure that there is a lot of stuff going on still with Shaun Murphy after what transpired most of the season — but for a little while, some of the stuff he’s going through may have to be put on the back burner in favor of taking on the crisis in front of him. Glassman in particular is in danger, and we know how much he means to Shaun.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 19 synopsis with some other news on what’s ahead:

“Hurt” – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

