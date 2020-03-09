Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Sheriffs; Modi, coronavirus updates







Following the March 1 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, we wondered if the HBO show would tackle the coronavirus again. To the surprise of no one, they decided to do that and then some.

In the opening minutes of this episode, Oliver took on a number of big questions when it comes to what was going on with the coronavirus. Take, for example, his visit to the CDC, him wanting to keep the numbers of diseases “where they are,” and then also some more misinformation that is out there about this disease. None of this was surprising, mostly because of what we saw the week before.

Following this, we also had a follow-up segment on Modi, which we had a focus on a couple of weeks ago. As you would expect, there are some people in India who are not altogether happy with what you have to say.

For the main segment tonight, Oliver focused on a subject that we did not expect: Sheriffs. In a way, though, this does make a certain degree of sense. Let’s just think about it a little bit like this — these are positions that are often voted on, and they do control a lot in terms of how law enforcement works. They don’t get a lot of attention when it comes to this.

