The Rookie season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Bradford confronts his past







When The Rookie season 2 episode 14 airs on ABC next week, you’re going to have a chance to see a big personal story for Bradford. We’re at the point in the season now where a lot of this sort of stuff is possible. There are chances to come up with some big stories for a lot of the different characters, and there are some chances to see some great performances to go along with it.

This is an episode entitled “Casualties” and if that’s not a tease in itself for what’s coming up, we’re not sure what really is. This is one of those episodes, and we’re hoping that we can learn a lot about the character’s past to better understand his present.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some additional insight on where the story goes from here:

Officers Nolan and Harper investigate a murder which may have national security implications, while Officer Bradford must confront his past when he crosses paths with a homeless veteran.

As for what’s happening with Nolan and Harper here, a big part of the story here is going to be seeing about what happens in an extreme high-pressure situation. This is the sort that could lead to a lot of accreditation after the fact, and that’s something that could lead to some extra nerves. While there are some opportunities here in order to see these two take on something exciting, there’s also a fear of significant blowback on the other side. In the end, we’ll see precisely what the future holds. Like we said with the Bradford story, there is still a lot of story left to tell here.

