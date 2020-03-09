Outlander season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Are Jamie, Murtagh in danger?







Outlander season 5 episode 5 is set to arrive on Starz next week, and we feel like we can go ahead and say this in advance: This one is going to be INTENSE. It’s one that is going to push Jamie and Murtagh a little bit closer to the brink, as there is an ever-increasing strain on their relationship.

To date, both Sam Heughan and Duncan Lacroix’s characters have been operating under a similar rationale — working in order to ensure that nothing happens to either one of them. Murtagh does believe in the Regulator movement. However, at the same time he doesn’t want anything to happen to a guy he cares about so much. Jamie is trying to just protect his land and make sure Murtagh doesn’t take it back. Both of them are trying to do what they can in order to ensure that they make it out of this crisis alive … but there are some twists and turns that are coming.

Jamie and his militia arrive at Hillsborough to learn that Governor Tryon has proposed a rather unorthodox solution to deal with the threat posed by the Regulators and to resolve the growing political crisis. Jamie is forced to take drastic action when his relationship to Murtagh is at risk of coming to light. Busy with present-day life at the Ridge, Roger and Brianna must nevertheless come to terms with their past when Roger learns new information about Stephen Bonnet. Claire recalls an episode from her past that led her back to Jamie.

Judging from just this synopsis alone, it does feel like Roger and Bree are going to get more on the same page about the Bonnet threat.

