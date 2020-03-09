The Walking Dead season 10 episode 12 spoilers: The war continues







Given that The Walking Dead tonight ended with a pretty enormous cliffhanger stuck in the middle of war, you’d want to see more of that … right? Well, of course this is the time when the AMC series would zag and go in a very different direction.

Luckily, that’s not going to be happening moving into the next new episode. There were at one point rumors that the Michonne episode was going to be wedged in here at episode 12, but we’re hearing instead that this is going to happen now in episode 13. Episode 12 will instead pick up where some of tonight’s new episode left off, as the battle over the Hilltop is going to continue.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Walking Dead season 10 episode 12 synopsis with more information on what’s next:

Negan helps the Whisperers and Alpha launch an attack against the Hilltop.

It’s not the most informative tease in advance, but did you really expect anything else at this point? The teaser below gives you a slightly larger picture of what this war is going to look like and, rest assured, it’s going to be ugly. The question we’re left to wonder is this: How in the world are we going to be seeing Negan fight alongside Alpha? Is he going to be on her side? That’s something that we’ll probably continue to have rolling around in our head for quite some time coming up.

