Last Tango in Halifax season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The big finale







This coming Sunday on BBC One, the Last Tango in Halifax finale is going to be coming on the air. You’ve waited a rather long time in order to get a little bit more of this story and finally, we’re nearing the dropping of the curtain. This is an episode that will try to pack a lot of content into a relatively short span of time. Think in terms of some emotional reveals and moments that could leave you in tears.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Tango in Halifax synopsis with some additional insight on where the story is going from here:

Gillian (Nicola Walker, pictured) is pushed to breaking point at the farm, and Caroline finds herself at the heart of an unlikely love triangle.

Ted (Timothy West) goes on an adventure, whilst Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) find reason to laugh together again. But sobering news awaits.

As you can expect, this is an eventful story that could leave you potentially on a bittersweet note. We think we’ve seen enough British drama at this point over the years that there is no clear sense of assuming anything at the moment.

So could this actually be the final episode of the series? We think that if you’ve followed a Sally Wainwright series already, you know that the answer to that is “wait and see.” There is always going to be a possibility of a little bit more down the line, and the big question mostly comes down to whether or not the creative dictates there being more. That’s not something we could have an answer to for quite some time still.

With that in mind, our advice at the moment is rather simple — enjoy the finale for what it is. We’ll have to see after the fact if we are at the end of the road or not.

