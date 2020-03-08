The Outsider season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?







Should you expect The Outsider season 2 to happen at HBO? Within this article, we’ll share with you if the series is renewed or canceled. Beyond just that, we’ll do our best to map out who has the power to make such a decision.

For now, let’s start by saying the facts. There is no official renewed for the Stephen King adaptation at the moment, but that does not mean that the network is trying to steer clear of this. We have a feeling that there could still be an interest in bringing the show back, and that has been reflected in a lot of HBO’s promotion for the big episode. For starters, we’ve seen the network note that this is a “season finale,” and there haven’t been any indications that this show should be viewed as a miniseries. Its ratings have been solid, at least in terms of live viewership. It’s going to take a little bit of time here, one way or another, in order to determine the future beyond what we’re getting tonight.

For those who are interested, rest assured that the creative team could be intrigued enough to do more. Speaking in a new interview with IndieWire, here is some of what executive producer Richard Price had to say on the subject:

“It’s like pulling a rabbit out of a glass hat — of course there will be another [if HBO wants one] … There’s no such thing as a series that, if it does well, they’re not going to want a second season.”

It’s a pretty good point that Price makes here, largely due to the fact that The Outsider feels like the sort of show that could tell more story, depending on the ending. Also, HBO has already shown a willingness to bring back a series in Big Little Lies that could’ve been standalone in nature.

For now, we’re cautiously optimistic — but we also don’t think that HBO is altogether eager to renew the show just for the sake of doing so. They’ll want to ensure the story is right.

