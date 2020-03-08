Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Is Carol qutting the game?







Is Carol quitting Big Brother Canada 8? We know that this is a question that has been bandied about since the Power of Veto Competition.

What happened? Well, during the Veto Carol found herself with a sore mouth and a hurt tooth — one of a wide array of injuries that came about during this competition. (Clearly, this is not one that is winning any awards for safety.) Carol spent most of the night pontificating as to whether or not she wanted to stay, as she was concerned that she would not be able to handle the physical rigors of the game.

Earlier this morning, it looked as though Carol was going to be a goner — but did she change her mind over time?

In the end, Carol decided to stay this afternoon, and that is something the rest of the house is happy about. Regardless of if it gets more people closer to the finish line, it is a bad look for the season to have two people quitting in two weeks. Carol has a legitimately good reason to have some beef with the way that the competition went but still, she can be around now to fight another day.

So where are things going to go from here with Carol staying? Well, for starters, Hira has the Power of Veto and plans to use it on himself. After that, Head of Household Chris will likely name Minh Ly his replacement nominee. There was some conversation led on by Vanessa (and to some extent Susanne) to put Minh Ly on the block, but he’s not into doing that. As a matter of fact, he told Minh Ly that other people were talking about this as an idea and he’s not altogether into that.

