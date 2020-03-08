Batwoman episode 15 spoilers: ‘Off with Her Head’







We know that Batwoman does love all of its various Alice in Wonderland inspired episode titles. Even with that in mind, the title for episode 15 is another level of crazy. After all, we’re talking about a story entitled “Off with Her Head” … and we’ve got a feeling that things are going to be all sorts of crazy here.

Where are we going within this episode? Think about an exploration into Alice’s dark past for starters — and what that could end up leading to. Often, you need to dive

Below, CarterMatt has the full Batwoman episode 15 synopsis with some further information all about what’s next:

MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#115). Original airdate 3/15/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is one of those episodes that should serve as important just for the sake of understanding how to eventually thwart Alice. She’s not a conventional villain and because of that, it’s probably silly in order to assume that she can be defeated via some sort of conventional means. Trying to find a way to take her down is a little bit trickier — it will take patience, and also being able to both understand and anticipate a number of her upcoming moves.

Yet, we’re getting close to the end of the season. Time is of the essence, and things are more than likely only going to get crazier from here on out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Batwoman

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







