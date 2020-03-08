Debbie Downer returns to Saturday Night Live for coronavirus sketch







It’s been a long time since Debbie Downer was front and center for a sketch on Saturday Night Live — but it made sense. As a matter of fact, how has Rachel Dratch not appeared on the show over the past couple of years as this character?

Debbie Downer remains an SNL institution, and given all of the depressing stuff going on the world, the show bringing her back for a coronavirus joke or two felt right. The scene was a wedding reception and with that, Dratch turned up in a gas mask at first. Is it the right time to joke about this sort of thing? We understand if there are those who don’t agree — but we also think SNL is a show about catharsis in tough times.

As for Debbie the character itself, it’s true that once you’ve heard the joke a few times, you know where the sketch is going. Yet, there’s still something funny about the cadence of it, especially when you see the show twist it slightly with a Trump comment or two at the very end. There’s also the nostalgia factor here, since the writers did a good job leaning into the classic nature of the character and the sound effects. Kudos to Dratch for coming back, and for the entire team for keeping this a surprise. We weren’t sure that they would be able to do that in a world where so many different things have a tendency to get out.

What do you think about Debbie Downer making a big return to Saturday Night Live?

