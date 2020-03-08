Saturday Night Live return date: John Krasinski host, Dua Lip performing







Are you interested in seeing the Saturday Night Live return date on NBC, or the next host and musical guest? Within this article, we’ll have some more news on that and then some.

Given that there was no new episode announced beyond what we saw on tonight with Daniel Craig, it was pretty easy to assume that there wasn’t going to be any new episode next week. Beyond that, however, there was still an element of mystery. Tonight, though, it was announced that John Krasinski is going to be hosting the show on March 28, where he will be joined by none other than Dua Lipa.

One of the weirdest things about Krasinski hosting SNL at the moment is simply this: How in the world has this not happened yet? It seriously feels like something that really should’ve come to pass a long time ago and yet now, we’re just getting around to it. Comedically, it makes sense for him to take the gig on — also, the timing seems to be about right given the sequel to A Quiet Place that is coming out. The show has already spoofed the movie in the past, and now is a chance for the former Office star to get that much more involved.

Hopefully by the time the show is airing, we’re going to be seeing spoofs about some things beyond just the coronavirus … though we’ll admit that seeing Debbie Downer on the show tonight was pretty much perfect.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live when the show returns?

