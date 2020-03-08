Saturday Night Live cold open: Elizabeth Warren cameo; coronavirus sketch







On this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open, it was fairly easy to speculate that coronavirus would take center stage. Why wouldn’t it? It’s the subject of so many different headlines over the past week or two.

What we didn’t expect tonight was that we were going to see a spoof of Laura Ingraham. We haven’t seen Kate McKinnon take on her version of the Fox News host for a while, but it felt like a fine vessel due to all of the conspiracy theories that are out there. We also had an appearance from Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), which also tends to work rather well for this show.

Eventually, we also ended up seeing a new appearance from Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — which feels like the millionth appearance from the characters that we’ve seen. Then, Darrell Hammond ended up coming on to play a version of recently-resigned MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews. This was ridiculous and over the top, but the joke that Chris was perfect for Fox was very-much played out.

To us, the #1 reason to watch a Laura Ingraham spoof were the fake commercials … but then we had an actual appearance from Elizabeth Warren. There was a lot of shade that the former Presidential candidate threw out here, but also some jokes about how the majority of her supporters were teachers. She also talked about giving a billionaire a “swirly” on live TV. The funniest part of this was seeing McKinnon rush over as her version of Warren to spend a moment or two with her before saying “live from New York” at the end. It was a funny stop-in for Warren, who showcased some great comedic muscles.

