Blue Bloods season 10 episode 16 promo: Frank pushes the Mayor







Come Friday night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see a Blue Bloods episode entitled “The First 100 Days.” How important is it going to be? To put it lightly, “very.” It’s a chance to really update us on what’s been going on with Frank and the Mayor, which matters since we don’t get updates on this situation every single episode.

Unfortunately, we can’t quite say that the two are on the same exact page. As the promo below reveals, the Mayor doesn’t seem to be super-game to accept some of the proposals that Frank has been throwing his way. There’s a certain reluctance here and a heck of a lot of tension to go along with it. Some of this may just be pride, given that the Mayor clearly doesn’t have that much of an interest in being upstaged by the police commissioner. He wants to be able to claim his proposals and then take credit for when things go right. If he goes along with Frank’s ideas, maybe that will be harder for him to do. Even if he takes credit for things publicly, there will still be that little something that is eating away at his insides.

As for what else you can expect to see in here, we’re hoping that Erin will continue down this interesting road that she’s on at the moment. Think back to this past episode, where she started to realize some of the corruption swirling around the current District Attorney. Should she decide to run for the office, she could bring about change. She’s going to be involved in a car accident within this episode, and that does feel like the sort of thing that could cause a character to think differently about their future.

