Outlander season 5 episode 4 sneak peek: Bree’s discovery







Interested in what’s coming Outlander season 5 episode 4? If so, how about a sneak peek to generate even more excitement? Or, really the word we should be using here is “unease” based on what we’re about to present.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about as Brianna and Lizzie reunite after Bree comes back from town. It’s a reminder of the friendship that the two have, and it’s also rather nice to just see Lizzie happy after all of the tumult and trouble that went down with her last season. The case of mistaken identity nearly cost Roger his life, but everyone is doing their best to move forward.

Unfortunately, there is one very-present danger that is keeping Bree from being able to do this: The fact that Stephen Bonnet is very much alive. The end of the sneak peek is a chilling reminder of that, thanks largely to the presence of a coin. Bree knows that he is out there, and judging from what we’ve seen of him already, he seems to be “changing” his ways due to him now being a father. There’s a lot of chaos around just about every corner with Bonnet, and we’re very much afraid of what happens if or when he and Brianna cross paths again.

Of course, we know that Jamie, Claire, and Roger will do just about whatever they can in order to protect and help her, but it’s also clear at this point that they are wrestling with some other priorities. Take, for example, Roger trying to recruit as Captain, whereas Jamie is trying to find a way in order to keep something resembling peace for as long as possible. Claire’s working alongside Jamie, and she also has her surgery to think about here at the same time.

