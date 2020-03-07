Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15 review: Did Frank help Ed Asner’s character?







Tonight on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15, we saw a serious of complicated situations and even some mysteries. Take, for example, precisely what happened to Jamie Reagan’s police vest. He found himself in big trouble after this, at least until he was able to uncover some of the truth behind what really happened here.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez took on a complicated murder case involving a hotel — one that featured a guy who was desperate to protect his establishment and wasn’t so keen to hand down information right away. That was a problem, given that his lack of foresight led to additional problems. The doorman was the person responsible for some of the chaos there, and he was arrested in what was truly one of the more arresting (pun intended) moments of the hour.

The biggest storyline entering the episode, though, was getting a chance to see legendary actor Ed Asner stop by in the role of Chuck Kennedy, a man who was essential in him becoming the officer and man he is today. When he wouldn’t leave his place after a robbery, Frank had to find a way to help and get through to him … even when there weren’t many options. What was so cool about this storyline was getting a chance to see the entire Reagans come together in order to help support Frank’s old friend and mentor. They rallied together behind them and made sure that Chuck could live a little bit easier. They defended him and hopefully, that will be his path forward. (It’s a little unusual to see all of the Reagans together away from family dinner.)

Finally, Erin within this episode had an opportunity to get some information on the DA … or at least what is what it appeared on the season. Was she being played instead? Let’s just say that this was a little bit complicated. The current DA is clearly up to something, and there is a chance that she could take on the role eventually … it’s just a matter of if, but then also how.

