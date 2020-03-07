





Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing more information on that subject!

Unfortunately, it’s probably not news that a lot of people are excited to get. Like its fellow Friday-night show in Dynasty, we’re looking at what may be one of the last lengthy hiatuses of the season for the supernatural drama. Charmed is poised to return with a new episode of Friday, March 27, and it’s one that could test the power of the Charmed Ones and, in particular, push Macy to some interesting places. If you haven’t seen the promo below yet, it gives you a reasonably good sense of what’s coming up.

What excites us the most here are all of the little reminders jammed in here that Charmed could be coming some sort of thriller. It’s dark, twisted, and certainly creepy. We like to think that this is the sort of place the show should be. The more we can see the series play around within the world of magic and darkness, the better — and it could be essential towards establishing the ultimate endgame of everything as a whole.

Odds are, when Charmed returns you will have new episodes the rest of the way. There are still going to be a solid eight installments left, and that means it should end around the second or third week in May. We’ll have more information about finale dates and the like as we inch closer to it happening. (Sometimes, The CW does have a tendency to put out a number of their dates all at once, so that could be an idea worth looking forward to.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Charmed

What do you want to see when it comes to Charmed season 2 episode 15 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some more news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







