





Is Dynasty new tonight? The door is left open for all sorts of crazy drama on The CW … but will you get to see it soon?

Unfortunately, the short answer to that is no. You are not going to have a chance to see the show back on the air until Friday, March 27. The good news is that when it returns, you’ll probably see new episodes every Friday through the rest of the season. Obviously waiting for it is going to prove to be tough.

So what stories matter the most? What are we the most excited to see? The promo below isn’t exactly the most spoiler-stuffed in the world, but it serves as another reminder that Fallon probably isn’t the best person in the world to look after a kid. There are some problems that are probably going to come Connor’s way in this situation, at least depending on however long it lasts. (Clearly, the show’s signature sense of humor is very much intact no matter what.)

As for what’s coming for some of the other characters within the Dynasty world, that is clearly something you’ll have to wait a little while longer to see. We would hope that some official details will be shared within the next week or so, but the title for what is coming up is “Up a Tree.” Consider that setting the table for whatever hijinks are coming. There are still a lot of episodes still to come this season and through that, we do expect there to be more chances to laugh, cheer for characters, and brace ourselves for dramatic twists.

Given that this show, alongside almost everything else on The CW’s schedule, is renewed for more episodes, the writers have plenty of time took up some great stuff for the tail end of things…

