MacGyver season 4 episode 6 spoilers: A tale of Russ’ first love







Tonight, MacGyver season 4 episode 5 is telling a story that could spotlight heavily Levy Tran’s character of Desi. What better way to follow that up than one that will emphasize heavily Russ? Henry Ian Cusick will have a big role on episode 4 next week, and it’s one that will also feature a familiar face to Suits fans in Amanda Schull. Months removed from being Katrina Bennett, she’s going to be taking on the role of Emilia, someone who has a significant history with the character from the past.

For a few more details as to what that means, plus an important rescue mission, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Right + Wrong + Both + Neither” – When Russ’ first love, Emilia (Amanda Schull), is kidnapped by the same rebels he fought during his private military contract days, he takes the Phoenix team to a small, impoverished town to rescue her and rid the town of the rebels for good, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Was Emilia somehow connected to some of Russ’ past missions, or is she more collateral damage for everything else that he has done? That’s at least one of the things we’re wondering about at the moment, given that he is someone who has a long history of making enemies and solving problems. The problem with the latter statement is this — the people causing some of the problems probably didn’t like them solved.

Here’s a fun behind-the-scenes connection for you entering this episode — Schull shares a connection with MacGyver co-showrunner Terry Matalas, as the two worked together previously over on 12 Monkeys. We’d definitely be down for more actors from that show coming over and being a part of MacGyver in the future. We can always use some more friends and foes within this world!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information and scoop on MacGyver

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around — there will be further news soon on the CBS series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







