The Blacklist season 7 spoilers: Who is playing Victoria Fenberg?







There are some of you out there who may already know one thing about The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 — the title in “Victoria Fenberg.” This is a new Blacklister, and she’s someone who could push the show in a slightly different direction from where we’ve been as of late. Remember that we just saw Katarina Rostova fake her own death in the midseason finale, and we have a hard time thinking that we’ll see her back again in the near future.

So who is actually playing the part of Fenberg, pictured above? Outsiders and Royal Pains actress Gillian Alexy has the role — most Blacklister roles tend to be just for a single episode, but given how this episode could be connected to one that follows, it’s possible that she could turn up again in some form.

As for what we know at the moment about Fenberg, she may be an art forger who has a significant role to play in keeping Reddington from getting some desired pieces. That’s at least the implication from the official synopsis, though we recognize fully that this may have just been created by means of fooling us. We think this first episode back will prove to be a tad lighter and funnier than much of what we’ve seen as of late. The writers for The Blacklist, after all, probably want to ensure that the show doesn’t veer too much in one direction … and we’ve already been in the midst of a pretty dramatic two-episode arc with a lot of big twists and turns.

