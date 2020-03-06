Outlander season 5 episode 4 photos: More on Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe







Are you prepared for Outlander season 5 episode 4 to be arriving on Starz this weekend? This is an episode that will contain some danger and crises for the entire Fraser family, but there’s also at least some evidence now that there will be some fun. You can see evidence of this, after all, in the attached photos!

Want some more Outlander video insight now? Then be sure to check out some of the latest look at what is to come at the bottom of this article! Once you do check that out, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full Outlander playlist. We’ll have other news coming before long.

The one above seems to be a warm moment for Jamie and Claire Fraser as the two survey some of their surroundings. A part of the story for this episode will revolve around what’s going on when it comes to the community of Brownsville, where Roger will be traveling to as he continues the recruiting mission. Along the way, though, his strategy of dealing with the locals is going to backfire, leading to Jamie and Claire both finding themselves in a critical position. Do they start to question whether or not Roger is right for this job? Is this going to create an even larger divide between Roger and his father-in-law? We’re meant to wonder all of this.

Beyond just that, though, we have an opportunity to see Sam Heughan dance. It seems totally random and out-of-context to everything that we’ve just explained, but the photo below puts a spotlight on that. This may happen before some of the new conflict rises to the forefront, but it’s at least something to be aware of for the time being. (We love looking to the people behind Jamie as he struts his stuff.)

Consider this a photo that Outlander really is the show that has just about everything. While there is a lot of conflict that tends to come out of many moments, these are still people who get a chance to experience all of the emotions. We don’t foresee that changing in the near future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Outlander, including further insight on the future

What excites you the most about Outlander season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







