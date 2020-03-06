Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Who won first HoH?







Who won the first HoH within the Big Brother Canada house? Within this article, we come bearing an answer!

We were honestly surprised that the live feeds were up so soon following the end of Thursday’s eviction show but what we learned from it was pretty simple: The first Head of Household was Chris. He drew the best score and this is exciting, given that this guy is all over the map and we have no real idea what he’s going to do with this power in the game.

What we can go ahead and tell you now is that there is already a bro alliance happening in the game, with Chris, Kyle, and Sheldon being among them. It sounds like Minh Ly could be a target for eviction, but nothing is anywhere close to official. It seems like she’s grinding the nerves of some players, and we’ve seen and heard some ranting already about Susanne, as well.

Could this be a great season? Sure, but we hope it’s not a predictable one. Our biggest fear entering it right now is that we’re going to see a lot of the bigger personalities leave the game early, when in reality, it would be so much better if the house was dynamic later.

The night is young and yet, we’re hoping that there are some more opportunities to see and explore this season and what could be a creative, cool cast.

What do you think about the first Head of Household winner on Big Brother Canada 8?

