SWAT season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Laila Ali set to guest star







One of the things that we’ve learned from police dramas over the years is that a ton of characters end up having additional jobs — it’s realistic to the real world! A lot of gigs in the police world don’t make a ton of cash, and you often see some of them taking on security gigs for supplemental income.

Well, we know that Deacon has done that for a WIDE array of different reasons, and some of it could reveal itself to be important on next week’s new SWAT season 3 episode “Knockout.” It’s one that has a high-profile case at the center of it, and it’s also going to feature a lot of great bonding moments — plus, a guest-star appearance from Laila Ali! You’ve seen her in the ring, and you’ve also probably seen her recently on The Masked Singer.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 3 episode 15 synopsis below with some more information on what’s to come:

“Knockout” – Deacon’s second job working private security at a high-profile boxing match places the SWAT team in the middle of a kidnapping case when a prize fighter’s wife is abducted. Also, Hondo’s young charge, Darryl, becomes frustrated with his lack of paternal rights regarding his infant son, and Tan prepares to introduce his critical mother to his girlfriend, Bonnie, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Former professional boxer Laila Ali guest stars as herself. Bill Bellamy guest stars as Jackie Shaw, a professional boxing promoter.

Overall, it does feel like this is a SWAT episode that is going to have a great combination of a lot of different stuff — think constant action, but also some fun and a chance to see a little bit of fun and an environment you don’t often see. The Laila Ali appearance will liklely bring more realism to the world overall.

