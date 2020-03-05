Survivor: Winners at War: Who did Michele Fitzgerald date?







Moving into next week’s Survivor: Winners at War episode, you’re going to see the Tribe Swap! That is an exciting occasion, especially on a season like this with so many near-constant twists and turns.

Yet, at the end of the day we find ourselves just about as curious for a most-unexpected twist — a preexisting relationship unlike any other. With Rob and Amber, we had a couple who was in the game together from the jump. However, with Wendell and Michele, we have people who were once a couple. There’s a preexisting relationship that is different than almost any other. We can’t speak to how serious the relationship was, but the two clearly had some sort of bond … and are now on the same tribe. That could go all sorts of different ways.

If we had to predict it, though, we’d say that things are probably not going to be anywhere near as testy or awkward as the promo may suggest. Given that they both must have previously thought about a future together, it only makes some sense that they think a little bit about the game together. They may each have other allies, but there’s no guarantee that they will be paired off with any of them again. They may need to work within new parameters, especially if they are swapping to three tribes. (At the moment, there is no confirmation if we’re going to three or two tribes. That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on.)

Also, who else is worried about the future of Rob? He admitted himself in the promo that it’s something that he’s very much concerned about at the moment. It’s easy to understand why, given that Tyson, Amber, and Ethan are all gone from the game.

