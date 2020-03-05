Chicago PD season 7 episode 17 return date: ‘Before the Fall’







Want to know the Chicago PD season 7 episode 17 return date on NBC — or, some other insight about the future? This article gives you a little bit more insight on that, and then also a little bit of a look towards the future.

We’re not going to beat around the bush here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no installment next week. Much like both Chicago Fire and then also Chicago Med, the NBC series is in the midst of a one-week hiatus that will help give us a chance to catch our breath. What’s a little bit interesting here, however, is how little information there is about the next Chicago PD episode at the moment. There is no synopsis confirmed at the moment, though maybe we’ll have that over the next few hours. (It’s weird that tonight’s episode didn’t end in a way that made it impossible to tease what’s next in some form.)

What we can go ahead and tell you at the moment is the title for the first episode back in “Before the Fall.” That’s a little bit intimidating sure, but the same thing could be said about the vast majority of the titles that Chicago PD brings to the table. This is a series that celebrates all things dark and gritty, and we have to hope that there will be plenty of that and then some here. We just hope that there’s not a reason for the secrecy that makes us sad … mostly because we’ve had plenty of that already here. The promo teased a feud between cops involving Voight, so consider that a foundation for what’s next!

Just remember that next week isn’t a big One Chicago crossover, but there is a reason to watch all three. After all, Chicago Med is celebrating the 100th episode!

