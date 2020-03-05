Big Brother Canada 8: When do live feeds begin this season?







Are you interested in learning when the Big Brother Canada 8 live feeds are going to begin? Within this article, we’ll answer that question … plus also a whole lot more.

The first thing to note here is that, at least for now, the live feeds are not online. They don’t tend to after the first night of the show’s two-part premiere. We’re going to have a chance to see a little bit more from the show on Global tomorrow, and then after that, we’ll eventually have a chance to see a little bit more in the way of action from the feeds.

The unfortunate thing that goes along with this is that there will be, more than likely, at least one person we never get to see on the feeds this season. That’s a bummer just because there could have been a great opportunity to get to know that person and get invested. We wish the feeds came on earlier — heck, we’d pay extra to be able to see them almost right away. As of right now, the best thing to hope for is that there’s going to be a chance to see the feeds before you go to bed on Thursday.

As for where you can watch them, be sure to check the official website for the show — if you’re in Canada, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to see them there. Oh, how we wish it was easier for some international viewers to check out the show…

