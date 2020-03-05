Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: Hailey Kilgore playing Jukebox







Just in case you weren’t excited to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan already, let’s add a little more casting news to the mix!

Today, Starz confirmed that Broadway performer and Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore is going to be playing the part of Jukebox on the prequel. She is someone who we first saw on the series back in Power itself — she had a huge storyline with her cousin Kanan Stark (50 cent) before eventually meeting her demise. It was clear at that point that she had a longstanding history with the character, and this is going to be explored very much over time.

So want some more news as to what’s come from Young Jukebox? Check out the official character description below:

Jukebox, is a quick-witted, fiercely independent and strong teenage girl who hangs with the boys and takes no s–t. She is Kanan’s confidant – they keep each other’s secrets and always have each other’s backs. Jukebox is determined to forge her own path, scrapping and hustling to make money to launch her music career.

We’re definitely excited to see some more stuff explored within Power in the music world — it’ll help to make the show all the more interesting and nostalgic. This relationship is pivotal, especially when you’re going to be seeing Kanan potentially without either Ghost or Tommy. There is no confirmation at the moment as to whether or not those characters are going to be appearing on this show … at least right away.

