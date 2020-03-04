Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15 sneak peek: Frank, Ed Asner talk







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15 is coming onto CBS after a hiatus this Friday, and this is an installment that poses some big questions. Take, for example, whether or not Frank Reagan is going to be able an old friend following a home invasion.

We know that there’s a big reason for excitement surrounding this particular story, mostly because it features Ed Asner as the aforementioned friend. He’s a TV icon, and so there is a lot of fun that comes from seeing him and Tom Selleck spend time together. What’s the major source of their discussion? Well, it’s got a lot to do with the two of them trying to figure out how to best help Asner’s character, who doesn’t want to leave the house and seems rather stubborn in some of his beliefs.

Want some more Blue Bloods video discussion? Then be sure to watch our latest episode scoop at the bottom of this article! After you do check that out, our recommendation is that you subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more and view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates before long…

We know Frank Reagan — we’ve seen him for long enough that we know he’s a guy worth trusting. Yet, the unfortunate truth here is that Asner’s character doesn’t quite realize anything in the same way. He wants what he wants and he’s distrusting of everyone — even if it’s someone he’s got a history with. We know that Blue Bloods is meant to be an optimistic show and because of that, we have a good feeling that there’s going to be some sort of happiness and/or relief at the end of the story. It’s mostly going to be about the path to get there, but we know in the end that Frank excels at weaving through these delicate social situations.

Related News – Want to get some more information on this Blue Bloods episode now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS, video via SpoilerTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







