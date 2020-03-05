Ink Master interview: Jordi Pla on elimination, show experience







Being on Ink Master season 13 is a difficult, but exciting experience — you get to show off your skills while also taking on everything people throw at you. That means difficult challenges, working with a team, and handling the rigors and the stress of it all.

Through much of his time on season 3, Jordi Pla proved himself to be someone worthy of taking on a lot of this. Despite being on a quickly-diminishing team, he withstood a lot and created some great art in the process. For a few minutes, it actually seemed as though he was going to be the only member on Team South left … at least until we saw the pardon spare Jason Elliott.

Below, Jordi takes us through his crazy experience on the show, plus also the tattoo he’s the most proud of after the fact.

CarterMatt – How are you feeling about your elimination looking back?

It sucks getting eliminated, but I really got a lot of positive feedback about my elimination tattoo. I take it as a learning lesson and improve as an artist.

This was a team-themed season, but how weird was it for you being on just a two-person team with Jason?

I didn’t really think it was weird being down to two team members. I wish my teammates were around longer, but that’s how it goes sometimes. I do believe me and Jason worked well together.

When Jason was initially eliminated (before he came back), how worried were you about possibly moving forward as a team of one?

I don’t think I was really worried about being alone for the competition, since only one person can win the game. Plus I’m confident in my abilities. I did realize at that point everyone would be against me, and I would be at a disadvantage.

Was the show quite what you expected?



I didn’t really have any expectations going in to the competition, I was just really happy that I got the opportunity to compete. It was grueling but an amazing experience. I learned a lot and got to meet some amazing people. I would do it again in a heartbeat.

Which one of your tattoos this season were you most proud of?

I have a couple pieces that I’m really proud of but my favorite one is def the collaboration I did with Jason. It was fun tattoo and I got show some the tricks I like do with my tattoos.

How can people contact you for an appointment?

People can contact me for an appointment through my website jordiplatattoos.com. I’m also on Instagram @jordi_m4l.

Are you going to miss Jordi Pla on Ink Master this season?

This interview was done by Jessica Carter.

