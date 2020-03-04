Ink Master season 13 episode 9: Pin-up day returns!







If there’s one thing that we’ve learned through Ink Master season 13 over the years, it’s this — pin-up day is a beat of a challenge. It’s one of the more difficult days for most seasons, since there are SO many ways that this can go wrong. It’s a small area that you are tattooing and beyond just that, it’s also a difficult design. Add to that tough positions and the overall challenge of the competition, and it’s pretty easy to see reasons why this day goes south.

In the end, though, we don’t actually think that any of the pin-up tattoos tonight were that better! It may actually be one of the best pin-up days that we’ve seen on the show, given that every single one of the artists delivered something that was interesting and unique. Of course, some were still better than others. We’d start by saying that Jerrel Larkins is a real miracle worker for what he managed to pull off here, given the fact that he delivered a pretty-fantastic tattoo in a super-tight window. Even though his canvas was sick, he still found a way to make some magic happen. He won tattoo of the day and while some others were cool (see Angel Rose), he’s got a lot to be happy about.

Yet, what this episode reminded us of again is that the East Team has some weaker links on it — Jimmy Snaz has done his best to be a good leader, but both Jessa and K have struggled in recent weeks. While Jason Elliott’s tattoo was not perfect on Team South, it was really down to these two women as to who would go.

K Lenore Siner was the eliminated artist tonight, and we think that she still had a nice run given that she didn’t have a lot of experience compared to some of the other artist. She kept a positive attitude and produced some cool designs throughout. While pin-up day may have claimed her, at least it doesn’t feel like she went home over some disaster. There were merits to her tattoo; it was just a really good day.

