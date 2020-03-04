Empire season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Is Andre falling apart?







Empire season 6 episode 12 is airing next week on Fox and through “Talk Less,” chaos will take center stage. How will that play out? Well, for Andre, there are some genuinely scary moments coming as he’s going to be doing what he can in order to ensure that he has control over Kingsley.

Unfortunately, we know already that this is so much easier said than done. If it was so simply as him snapping his fingers and having it be the case, then he would never allow Kingsley to get a hold over him in the first place. This is just a delicate situation, as many things within the world of this show often are. Take, for example, the ever-changing state of things over at Bossy Media, which is still trying to find its footing with Cookie around.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Empire season 6 episode 12 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Lucious hunts for a record deal for Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson), but is met with surprising feedback from the label execs. Meanwhile, Cookie struggles with her inability to shake memories of the secret she’s kept for so many years. Also, Lala (guest star Diamond White), feeling neglected by her team at Bossy Media, pulls a dangerous stunt to take promotion into her own hands, and Andre suffers from brownouts and lapses of judgement as Kingsley pushes for more control in the all-new “Talk Less” episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-612) (TV-TBD)

We’re excited to get a larger sense of how season 6, and the story itself ends, but one things we know about Empire at the moment is this: The show can change in a big way over the course of a batch of episodes. Don’t assume anything when it comes to this show just by virtue of where we are right now. It’d be foolish to do that.

