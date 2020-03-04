Is FBI new tonight on CBS? A complicated season 2 schedule







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Do you want to get a better sense of what’s coming up soon? We’ve got news on both of those questions within this article.

Let’s start by taking on the first big one — if you didn’t know already, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has a little bit to do with CBS’ Super Tuesday coverage. They know they wouldn’t be big ratings for anything on the air tonight, so why even bother? That seems to be their perspective.

Odds are, you’ve seen already some of the information about FBI season 2 episode 17, which is coming on next week:

“Broken Promises” – When the team is called to the scene of a murder, they quickly suspect political motivation, but when another murder occurs, they work to uncover a common thread before more bodies pile up. Also, Maggie contemplates a decision that could affect her entire career, on FBI, Tuesday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what’s happening beyond that? There’s a chance you know already that there’s a new NCIS episode scheduled for March 17, which would probably make you quick to assume that something similar is happening for this show. Alas, it’s not. For the first time all season, NCIS and FBI will not be airing new episodes alongside each other. There are still plenty of episodes coming for both shows moving forward this season — patience will just be key here. So long as the writers manage to combine powerful storytelling, heart, and great character moments, we have a feeling that we’ll be in for a great home stretch moving forward.

Odds are, we’ll have more news about upcoming FBI episodes moving forward…

What do you want to see on FBI season 2 moving forward?

Are you disappointed that there aren’t any new episodes coming until next week? Let us know below! (Photo: CBS.)

