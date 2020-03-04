NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 spoilers: Catherine Bell returning







How about this for some most-excellent news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11? If you’ve been waiting for more of a JAG presence on the show once more, know that Catherine Bell is coming back as Mac for an upcoming episode.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Bell confirmed that she is suiting back up in a familiar uniform for an upcoming episode, one TVLine reports will air next month. She is going to ask Hetty’s NCIS team for some help on a complicated case — it does not appear for now as though David James Elliott is coming back as Harm, but we wouldn’t rule it out in the future.

This appearance from Bell is the first on the show since the season 11 premiere, which allowed a follow-up on where Mac and Harm are personally and professionally after so many years. We know that there are some out there hoping for more of a romantic conclusion for the characters, and we are very much hoping for the same exact thing. Maybe that could still happen — we aren’t ruling out mentally the possibly of more JAG down the line, but for now we’ll take whatever guest appearance we can get. This keeps Mac as a part of the show’s roster, one that has become incredibly deep over the past few years. Just think about all the notable guest stars this season already (or others announced for upcoming episodes) — Bar Paly, Bill Goldberg, Evander Holyfield, Offset, Moon Bloodgood, and many others.

NCIS: Los Angeles feels likely to return for a season 12, so maybe there will get a chance for more of Mac/Harm then if not this season. Of course, we don’t want to take anything for granted after it felt like Hawaii Five-0 was a slam dunk to be coming back for more.

